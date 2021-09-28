Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Wii Wednesdays
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Where: Lake Cadillac Resort
• What: Sack Lunch
• Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.
• Time: Noon
• What: Knitting for newbies
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Farmers Market Pavilion
Reed City
• What: Fun Bingo
• Time: Noon
• Where: Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Line Dance at the Market
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Farmers Market Pavilion
Reed City
• What: Euchre
• Time: Noon
• Place: 219 E. Todd Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Where: Lake Cadillac Resort
• What: Bridge
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Bingo
• Time: Doors open at 10:30 a.m.; Early Birds at 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo at noon
• Where: Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Where: Lake Cadillac Resort
• What: Bingo
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Lunch
• Info: Lunch at the center. Meal served for $4.
• Time: Noon
• What: Drums Alive
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Where: Farmer’s Market Pavilion