Cadillac
• What: NO HIKE
• What: Parkinson’s Support Group
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Dementia Awareness Support Group
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Porcupine/Meatballs, mashed potato, carrots and apricots
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• What: Wii Wednesdays
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Sack Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Knitting
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dance
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Chicken cacciatore, rice, California blend mandarins
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi
• Time: 9 a.m. for beginners and 10 a.m. for advanced class.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Info: By reservation only. Call 231-779-9420.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $4
• What: Card creations
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dance
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Couples/partners dancing
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Greek gyros
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• What: Bridge
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Tuna sandwich, chicken noodle soup, fruit salad
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Bingo
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2:00 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center