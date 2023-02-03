Local schools funraising during American Heart Month

LAKE CITY — Students at Lake City and McBain Schools are looking for people with giving hearts this February.
Both schools are holding fundraisers during American Heart Month to raise money for different causes.
“It helps them think about other people and helping other boys and girls that have sick hearts,” Lake City Elementary School physical education teacher Carrie Rozeveld said.
“It also helps them focus on healthy habits like getting the right amount of sleep, drinking water, staying away from tobacco and vaping, and then some social skills.”
Lake City’s Kids Heart Challenge started Jan. 26 and will run until Feb. 10. Last year the students raised over $11,000 and this year, Rozeveld said their goal is to raise $12,000 for the American Heart Association.
The students are also helping local food pantries. Rozeveld said they are partnering with School Success Worker Holly Helsel to collect money for the pantries.
“It’s just helping them see that there are lots of ways that we can help people,” she said. “We can all be part of the solution.”
On Valentine’s Day from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Rozeveld said they’ll celebrate the end of the challenge. Each grade level will rotate through a series of stations that’ll include different physical activities. This event is not open to the public.
McBain is changing up its American Heart Month fundraiser. Coordinator Sarah Slutier said they’re introducing a new activity called McBain Active Kids that’ll run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 10.
Students will receive prizes like a football, YMAC certificate, spike ball game set, and other items for each fundraising level they reach. Slutier said the money raised will go towards purchasing new PE and playground equipment.
“The biggest goal was to try to move into something where we could see kind of a direct benefit of the health and fitness of our own students,” she said.
The school previously raised money for the American Heart Association and obtained over $24,000. Sluiter said they have no goal for this year’s fundraiser.
McBain will also hold an event to celebrate their students. Slutier said on Feb. 14, third and fourth graders will run through their activities from 12:15 to 1:25 p.m., and first and second will run through theirs from 1:35 to 2:45 p.m.
On Feb. 15, she said the kindergarteners will run through different activity stations from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and the fifth graders will participate in different basketball stations from 1:50 to 2:50 p.m. These events are open to the public.
“Our goal for them is to find something that they love and become lifelong fitness enthusiasts,” she said.
