LAKE CITY — After weeks of fundraising and physical activity, McBain and Lake City schools held events to celebrate the conclusion of the Kids Heart Challenge fundraiser this week.
Both schools set records, with McBain raising $24,414.16 and Lake City coming in at $11,184.50.
“It’s just so exciting that they were willing to be so generous when a lot of them don’t have a whole lot to give,” Lake City Elementary Physical Education Teacher Carrie Rozeveld said.
Since late January, both schools asked their elementary school students to talk to family and friends about donating to the American Heart Association. In addition to the fundraising, the schools’ PE teachers taught students about healthy habits including, exercising and avoiding smoking or vaping.
With the challenge coming to a close this week, Rozeveld and McBain Elementary Physical Education Teacher Sarah Sluiter said their students enjoy every minute of the challenge.
“I think it just gives them something to look forward to,” Sluiter said. “It emphasizes again that we’re trying to take care of our hearts while we’re learning about them and while we’re raising money for it.”
To reward the students’ fundraising efforts, McBain and Lake City Schools held events Monday and Tuesday throughout their schools. Students had opportunities to jump rope, play basketball, dance, and do other physical activities.
During McBain’s two-day celebration, parents were invited to attend as a thank you for their support. As they watched their children play, many parents said they thought the challenge taught students some important lessons.
“I think it’s important for them to know that being active is fun and it’s not something that’s daunting,” McBain resident and mother of three, Mary Rees said.
Kendra Jenema, whose daughter is in third grade, said the challenge showed her daughter the importance of helping others in need.
“It exposes them to kids that need help, in this case, it was for the heart challenge,” Jenema said. “Just makes them more aware about fundraisers and how people need money, companies need money.”
As the challenge came to a close this week, both Sluiter and Rozeveld expressed pride in how their students did this year.
“I think the kids did a really awesome job,” Sluiter said.
