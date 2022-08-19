Local ukulele class holding two jam sessions

LAKE CITY — Earlier this summer, Mimi Zwolak started a small ukulele class at the Missaukee District Library.
Now her class is putting their new-found skills to work.
On Tuesday, August 23, and Tuesday, August 30, about 20 of Zwolak’s students will participate in a pair of ukulele jam sessions. These sessions will both take place at the library starting at 10:30 a.m.
“We’re going to sit in a circle on the lawn at the library and play through a list of 15 songs that we can do now,” Zwolak said.
Since she started teaching her current group, Zwolak said they have learned about 10 to 12 chords on the ukulele and can play over a dozen songs.
“It’s just fun, and it’s good for the brain to learn something new,” she said.
In addition to her library class, Zwolak said she is inviting a few of her previous students to join them at the sessions. Though those students are more advanced, Zwolak said it’s a good opportunity to get everyone together.
Though they aren’t putting on a concert, Zwolak said people are welcome to bring chairs to sit and listen to her students. Since they’ve been learning different songs for the past two months, she said it’s a chance for her students to play through them.
“Everybody is super nervous, but we’ll all together and it’ll be good,” Zwolak said.
Though the sessions are only featuring her students right now, Zwolak said other local ukulele players may join them. If someone is interested, she said they can email her at mimizwolak@gmail.com. From there, Zwolak said she will send them the list of songs her students will be playing.
After the jam sessions, Zwolak said she will continue meeting with her students until the end of September. Future jam sessions will be played by ear.
If enough new people sign up at the library in the coming weeks, Zwolak said there’s a chance she’ll start an additional ukulele class at the library.
Looking ahead to next week, Zwolak said she’s just looking forward to having fun with her students.
“It’s just a chance for us to all get together and play,” she said.
