CADILLAC — Ever since an edition of the Cadillac News landed on her porch 22 years ago, Judith Dobbs said she’s never failed to read the funnies or play the games that are printed inside. When she took a chance on the Bingo contest sponsored by Mike Blackmer from Hermann’s Café, she never expected to win.
Bingo cards were sent out in an edition of the Cadillac News and were available to pick up for free at the paper. Each day, an advertisement ran for Hermann’s Café, along with a Bingo number. The first person to cover their card would receive $1,000.
Dobbs and her husband Jerry were awarded their check on Thursday, and she said they couldn’t be happier. It was lucky number 44 that finished off her card and helped her win.
“I just yelled, ‘holy cow! We won $1,000. I was so excited,” she said. “So it was really wonderful today when they came with the big cardboard check.”
The couple plans to use a portion of their winnings for a little extra fun money, but Dobbs said they’ll be sending some to their two grandchildren as well. Winning the Bingo contest has encouraged Dobbs to keep playing the games that pop up in the paper, even if there isn’t a prize at stake. For now, she plans to just enjoy the stroke of luck.
“When you’re in your eighties, anything like this is just a plus in your life,” she said. “So you just say, thank you, Lord.”
