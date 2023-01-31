Bale rings are one of the most common ways to feed cattle and other animals hay throughout the year. Many producers only use them in the months that do not allow for grazing of pastures, others may use them year-round. There are other methods of providing hay for livestock, many with great benefits. Hay rings can have negative impacts and it is important for producers to look at all their options. Some of the negatives include: nutrient loading in one area, manure/urine build up, mechanical removal of manure needed, must have enough ring space for head of stock, rings must be moved often, soil compaction, only a few dominant animals can eat at once, and risk of young stock being stepped on. Some of these issues can become environmental concerns if not addressed appropriately.
Unrolling Hay
Bale unrollers come in many forms. They can be hooked up to your tractor 3 point or pulled behind a 4-wheeler. This can also be achieved with implements like a bale processor, tub grinder, or bale chopper to deposit forage directly on to fields or pastures. You can also unroll bales by hand or use the topography of the land to help. Unrolling bales has become more common as producers see the benefits provided to the land.
When bales are unrolled, the cattle have more room to eat than if they were just to crowd around a ring. Typically, at a bale ring, the pushy livestock get to eat, and timid or smaller livestock must wait their turn. Young stock then have the tendency to be stepped on resulting in broken legs because they snuggle up to the feeder to get out of wind, and unknowingly, a larger animal may step on it in a rush to get food.
Bale unrolling solves both of these issues, the hay is laid out in a long strip providing plenty of space to be able to eat and provides bedding for the animals.
Bale unrolling can also be used to reseed pasture and hay fields. Bales that are harvested with forage in the reproductive phase has the best chance at aiding reseeding. Often, red clover and a variety of grasses come up after feeding in that area. Unrolling the bales also helps to provide a source of nutrients for the forage, and aids in building organic matter, thatch and soil microbiology.
The livestock themselves spread nutrients in areas that they frequent. This can be localized around a bale ring or spread around the field by using a bale unrolling method, or by bale grazing. Spreading the nutrients out helps prevent large accumulations of matter that must be removed or spread by machinery later. Bale unrolling also helps prevent damage to the soil by repetitive use.
Bale Grazing
Bale grazing has been gaining popularity with producers. In simple terms, bale grazing involves setting out large round bales before the winter-feeding period begins. Bales are spaced in an arrangement that allows access to bales to be controlled using movable electric fence. The practice was first adopted in the prairie provinces of Canada and has spread to the Northern Plains in the U.S.
Compared to the conventional practice of moving hay from a stackyard to a feeding area several times a week or even daily, bale grazing virtually eliminates that demand for labor and machinery. The labor and machinery demand are concentrated in the fall as bales are arranged for feeding. Labor is required to remove bale twine before grazing begins, but can also be completed in the fall. Winter labor is confined to positioning a temporary electric fence to ration access to bales. This can decrease the amount of time you have to spend running a tractor in cold and inclement weather, provide easy access to feed for all the animals, and provide bedding as needed for young stock.
Considerations for feeding locations
There are a multitude of considerations to look at when deciding on locations for feeding livestock. Most of these concerns should be taken into consideration regardless of the feeding system being utilized. Some of these include:
- Locate bales on well-drained soils
- Keep bales away from surface water and creeks
- Limit bale feeding time per spot
- Be prepared to reseed in spring if stock density is high and soil disruption occurs
- High-quality hay works better because animals clean it up and leave less residual to limit grass growth next spring
- Ensure runoff does not create issues
Other options
A bale wagon can also be used but may provide some of the same struggles as the bale rings. Moving the wagon very frequently can aid in reducing disruption of the ground and help decrease the buildup of manure and urine in one area.
Square bales can be sectioned into flakes and spread out across the pasture to serve the same purpose as rolling out bales, on a smaller scale.
You can also use a bunk system or a trough, but these would result in some of the same issues that the bale ring present. Feeding through panels can also be an option to make feeding areas throughout the farm, which can be for supplemental additions to their diet, or a bunk used continuously.
No matter what method you choose, there are positives and negatives to each. Looking at your situation, your land, your livestock, and determining which is best can be challenging. Consider what your potential environmental risks may be and find the option that helps best negate adverse effects to land, water and stock. Look at what your neighbors are doing, or ask, sometimes that is the best way to get realistic expectations for your area. And as always, feel free to reach out to the resource professionals at your local Conservation District Office, MSU Extension, State Cattlemen’s Association, among many others for technical advice.
Brandi Mitchell is the MAEAP Technician for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information contact her at 231-465-8005, brandi.mitchell@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W Upton, Suite 2, Reed City, MI 49677.
