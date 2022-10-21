A special thank you
I would like to take this opportunity to thank a very special person in Lake City. That special person is Jan Anderson.
She is the lady who took over the Missaukee County Veterans Affairs last year. She will celebrate her one year anniversary on December 4. I asked her how many veterans claims she has helped so far; and the answer is, approximately 100. She is truly a blessing to the county. The next time you see her, shake her hand, give her a hug and tell her how much you love her. Please hold her up in your prayers. She has a lot on her plate.
Jan
We love you,
God Bless
Dick McGarry
Lake City
