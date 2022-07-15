About our “Rights”
The Supreme Courts’ decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade has brought thousands of demonstrators to the streets shouting about their loss of “rights.” (My body-my right).
Our scientists and the medical profession have clearly defined that human life begins at conception. At the very beginning of a pregnancy, a mother is developing a human being. This idea of a human baby is re-enforced when a “pre-mature” birth occurs. The medical profession does everything in its power to preserve the life of the pre-mature baby that was born before it was fully developed.
Another example: An eight-month pregnant mother is killed in an auto accident by a driver who ran a red light. In this case the “at fault driver” is charged with “double homicide” – mother and baby.
All of these people, as well as, our political leaders, who are taking to the streets demanding their “rights” should stop and think about just exactly what they are asking for. The people who are shouting “my body-my right” don’t realize what “right’ they are demanding.
If a person is at all willing to follow science and the medical profession in this matter, then it seems to me that the mantra of “my body-my right” is a demand to have the “right” to kill a human being.
Let’s be careful about what we ask for.
John Rozeveld
McBain
