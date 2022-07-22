American symbols of freedom
The Supreme Court
Inside the Supreme Court building, there are a number of places where images of Moses with the Ten Commandments. Moses is included among the great lawgivers in Herman MacNeil’s marble sculpture group on the east front. As you walk in the Supreme Court courtroom, the two huge doors have the Ten Commandments engraved on each lower portion of each door and a display of the Ten Commandments is also engraved over the chair of the Chief Justice.
The Washington Monument
Engraved on the aluminum capstone is the Latin phrase Laus Deo, which means “Praise be to God”. Lining the walls of the stairwell are carved tribute blocks that declare such biblical phrases as “Holiness to the Lord”; “Search the Scriptures”; “The memory of the just is blessed”; and “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
The Jefferson Memorial
When entering the Jefferson Memorial, one will find numerous references to God. A quote around the interior dome says, “I have sworn upon the altar of God, eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the minds of man.” One panel reads: “God who gave us live gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that His justice cannot sleep forever.
