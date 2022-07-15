To the people of Missaukee County: I feel you should give the Council on Aging the support they need. Vote for the millage to do all the things they need to do. I’m asking you to support this organization so that they can help our senior citizens in Missaukee County.
I know this organization is effective because they are here to help my wife with her illness there times a week. People don’t understand until they need the help how much this service means to them. I want to thank Missaukee Council on Aging for all they have done for my wife and myself. Please be sure to vote on August 2nd, 2022 for this millage renewal
Lou Beaver
Lake City
