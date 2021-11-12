The author of last week’s letter to the editor had calculations that can’t be argued with. The fact that 750,000 COVID deaths with a population of 330 million seems like a fair estimation, statistically speaking, that the pandemic is really no big deal. It would appear that the end it inevitable no matter what we do. We are all n a headlong race to the end of our lives and the promised eternal reward.
It’s true that the number of COVID deaths are miniscule compared to the total population but I don’t look to the folks who were lost to this disease in the same way. They are not anomalies to some statistical algorithm. Other statistics tell us that each one of those 750,000 victims had dozens of people connected with their lives. They may be miniscule to the health statisticians but not to the fathers, wives, children, friends and fellow travelers in this world.
This pandemic is personal. Of three different people I know; one lost her father, one lost a sister and another lost a perfectly healthy 43 year old daughter. Each was a vital participant in lives of those around them. Their deaths were not a data point on a spreadsheet. For many end s not pleasant. They died along with ventilators, catheters and nurse helping them say goodbye to their family on a computer tablet. Their passing is more than a statistical outlier. Each life was special to those they left behind. It’s up to us to keep from adding to this list by wearing a mask, get a shot and follow the guidance from our health authorities.
Pete Bloomster
Lake City, MI
