Dear Editor,
The shooter in Kenosha last summer, Kyle Rittenhouse, has become the darling of the right wing media. He was one of the featured speakers at a conservative/religious conference recently.
Those on the right want to make him the new Captain America standing up for “truth, justice and the American way.” The protestors on the left call him a racist thug with an AR-15 who belongs in jail.
The story reminds me of a line from Shakespeare’s Macbeth: “his life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more. It’s a tale told by an idiot full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” I am not here to debate whether his act was right or wrong, legal or illegal, or moral or immoral. More importantly, young Mr. Rittenhouse has to realize he killed two people. He canceled their futures and changed their family’s lives and his forever in the process. Unless he is a socio-psychopath, this fact will wear on him until he comes to deal with it.
If he falls into the traps his new best friends are setting for him, he will soon find out he is the poor player, strutting, fretting his hour on the stage, living an idiot’s tale and the sound and fury will probably destroy him. Once they are done with him, they will toss him out for a new hero. He’s a young man. What he needs is a real friend. I pray he finds one before he finds himself under the bus.
Pete Bloomster
Lake City
