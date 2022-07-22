Most midsummer elections are usually boring affairs electing School Boards and Township officials. The one coming Aug. 2 in Missaukee County is different. The millage renewal that needs support is for the Council on Ageing. Some may ask; why spend tax money on seniors, aren’t they all on Social Security? A person who asks that has no clue what it’s like living on Social Security. Combining tight money resources and physical impairments of ageing, services for the elderly are needed. Some of these services like homemaking, personal care, respite care and foot care have minimal fees based on income. Others like Medicare/Medicaid information, Government Services referrals, access to Community Mental Health information etc. are free. Council on Ageing also informs our elderly folks about events going on like Euchre Club, concerts, personal improvement classes, book clubs, travel excursions and elder abuse information. It gives them an organization catering to their needs whether active, homebound, or in an elder facility.
The millage we have been asked to approve is a renewal not an increase. The funds have already been on the tax rolls and are not judged as tax increase. The Council on Ageing gets some funding from outside from grants and paid services from other government entities. Without the millage, the services mentioned above would be shortly curtailed. After consideration, the voters in Missaukee County should show support for our elderly and vote to renew the millage.
Pete Bloomster
Lake City
