We Americans surely are a “whiny” bunch. Here we are on the brink of a major land war in Eastern Europe. The instigator’s hand is on the nuclear triggers capable of the mass destruction the world has never seen. We complain about the price of gas.
Go ask the Ukrainians what they pay for gas. We fire school boards because they won’t cleanse libraries of literature that may offend our overly sanctified moral or racial code. Pornography is found on the Internet, not the library.
Republicans gleefully tout Biden’s low approval ratings. The people being bombed out of their houses don’t care about ratings. They care about an administration that has built an alliance that possibly can save civilization.
We say Congress does nothing. For a lot of Members this is true. However the administration has managed to fund an infrastructure bill, found ways to finance us through a global pandemic, maintain a health system on the verge of collapse and that competence in the highest level of government is possible without criminal indictments, capital insurrections, porn star law suits and “crazy train” party elites still believing they won the 2020 election.
Our inflation rate is higher than 40 years ago. We got over it then and we will get over it now. The most disturbing thing I see is the way our conservative office-seekers have to prostrate themselves before the Wizard at Mar-a-Lago. Talented potential leaders sacrifice their moral integrity for the power of political office. I don’t see any patriots among the just failed coup conspirators. The coming days ahead are challenging. We need serious leaders that are committed to democracy and the Constitution and not to their own personal ambitions or finances. I pray the ones we will soon elect will rise to the occasion.
Pete Bloomster
Lake City
