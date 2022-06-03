The murder of the 19 kids and 2 teachers in Uvalde, Texas needs a lot of accountability. The Bush Administration’s letting the Assault Weapon/Large Magazine law expire, opening the plethora of battlefield weapons on us. Some of the blame belongs with the NRA and I believe their paranoid fanaticism regarding the importance of the 2nd Amendment.
With a wide open market, the firearms manufacturers readily offer the latest rifle and handgun product to their customers seemingly willing to pay anything they ask. Congress has a part to play in this disaster, both Republican and Democratic political leaders are terrified of losing their seats of power lest they offend their virulent base and pass meaningful gun legislation.
We should also put the blame on the shooters of these murders. Those angry young men, disassociated from the real world, who wallow in an internet sewer filled with violence, racist ideas, dangerous firearms and the idea they can really be somebody because of the battlefield weapons in their hands. It’s only a quick stop to the local firearms dealer or gun show and their fantasy becomes reality. Result, innocent people die.
Any of the above are good reasons to explain Uvalde but we missed the main one, us. You and me, gun owners, non-gun owners, Republicans, Democrats and everybody else that offers insipid “thoughts and prayers” that even God doesn’t listen to. We have been wringing our hands for decades and have done absolutely nothing to bring some sensible changes to our gun culture. If we don’t make these changes to the way we treat firearms, let us now start mouthing our “thoughts and prayers” for the next gun fire tragedy. It will happen because we let it.
Pete G. Bloomster
Lake City
