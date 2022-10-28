Tuesday, Nov. 8, is election day. No more ads, e-mails and smiley faces telling us how things will be great if we vote for them. It’s up to us to sort out what they really mean and what they can really do.
Regarding inflation: no candidate has the power to quickly bring it down. It’s a global problem with a global solution. The same is true about the price of gasoline. I hear them talking about closing the borders but no one tasks about reforming our immigration system. All they want to do is kick people out. Around here without the migrant guest workers, I believe the Christmas tree, dairy and service industries would collapse.
Some politicians want to ban library books. If you want to stop our kids from seeing pornography, don’t take away their library cards, take away their Ipads and phones.
The abortion issue has degenerated into both sides describing all the evil things that will happen if the other side wins. In realty, that discussion belongs, pro or con, in the confines of the ob/gyn clinic and not on TV ads or highway signs. Some candidates want to return to the days of our founding fathers when we were a Christian nation. By banning critical race theory, they conveniently overlook our history of 400 years of slavery and the genocide of native peoples. Doesn’t seem very Christian to me.
So what’s a voter to do? Vote your conscience. If your side wins, celebrate. If you lose, get over it. That’s what democracy is all about.
Pete Bloomster
Lake City
