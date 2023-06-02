I own property in Lake City and recently applied for a building permit. Denied.
Missaukee County Building Dept. has asked for untimely information, traditionally furnished prior to the first inspection. Truss design, furnished by truss engineers at delivery. Header sizes which are not required under the 2015 building code since the openings are on a non-load bearing gable wall. Headers for load bearing are spelled out in the code book and would be approved during the first framing inspection. Under Michigan code, residential buildings of 3500 square feet and less do not traditionally require the seal and expense of an engineer and/or architect. This is a basic garage design.
I spoke with the inspector several months ago relative to plans that were discussed and suggested by the former building official, which allowed for a monolithic floor and footing design. Monolithic construction has been a tradition in Missaukee County for years on sandy soil, and outbuildings. He demands footings.
From the moment I had conversation with this person, I sensed animosity. I have spoken to several contractors who state the new building official is impossible to work with, demanding things that are unnecessary and which forces costs upwards. This makes building difficult, unreasonable, and unaffordable, and erodes the tax base.
During my tenure as a builder, I increased the tax base of Missaukee County by over $2 million, creating thousands of local property tax dollars yearly.
The Missaukee Building official does not want the responsibility of their job, and wants an engineer’s seal on any plan submitted. He ignores traditional procedures, followed by former building inspectors and contractors. It deprives the local businesses that sell building products, and income for local contractors. This is a tragedy, and wrong.
Sorry Missaukee County, I will not develop this parcel as long as this Building Inspector is in place.
Gary Bogart
Lake City, MI
Bradenton, FL
