I wish to endorse your best choice for the Michigan’s new 105 District, House of Representatives: Diane Randall.
Diane represents everything that’s right about being a politician. She’s about the people. She is caring, forthright and the hardest working person I know. She has a heart for small business, too. Diane possess an active understanding and has already worked toward developing and encouraging the passage of legislation that enhances our future. Her role as a Township Supervisor led her to many appointments and positions within the realm of local government agencies such as the Michigan Townships Association and the Michigan Townships Participating Plan. Diane Randall is ready for more good government. Please trust her to get the job done for Northern Michigan.
The Aug. primary is nearing.
Cast your ballot for Diane Randall, State Representative.
Sincerely,
Barbara J. Stevenson
Brownsville, Texas
Formally of Houghton Lake
