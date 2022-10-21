Did you read or hear about Proposal No. 22-2?
Some of the proposal may be helpful to voters, some will only add confusion.
Require state funded absentee ballot postage, drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots.
Right now in rural Michigan elections are paid for by the local township/precinct. Applications for a ballot are sent by local clerks at the clerk’s office (township) expense. My experience tells me that when the state hands out money — they also want control.
Require nine days of "in-person" voting. State election law requires all state/local elections be held only four times a year. The first Tuesday after the first Monday of February, May, August and November. My questions are — must we have nine days of "in-person" voting in February, May, August, and November? Also, will the local clerks be required to have the tabulators set up to count the votes each of the nine days? Will the clerks be required to have the polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on each of these nine days?
Presently in our rural township/precincts the cost to the township for a one day "in-person" voting is approximately $2,000. With nine day "in-person" voting the cost would be approximately $18,000 for each election, per township.
Talk to your local clerk and find out how easy it is to get election works for just one day.
Asking the legislature to change election law is the normal procedure. Asking the people to make Election law part of the constitution is confusing and extreme. Any constitutional amendment should be presented with specific details (as above), so the people can make an intelligent evaluation.
John Rozeveld
McBain
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.