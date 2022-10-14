Americans elect officials to protect our basic rights guaranteed in the Constitution. In Missaukee County we expect equal treatment regarding voting access, healthcare, and safety for our citizens in all aspects of daily life. We expect freedom to work, worship, attend school, travel, and enjoy leisure activities.
We want a party that will create jobs while addressing the growing problem of climate change. We want a party that will protect us from threats to free elections, abortion rights, and social security.
We have a clear choice this Nov. 8. Vote for the party that works for all Americans. Vote Democrat.
Gloria Dryer
Lake City
