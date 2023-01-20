I attended the last town council meeting and I hope the memorial garden in the cemetery will be approved at the next meeting. At the last meeting the discussion was tabled because Mayor Ardis wanted to consult legal counsel about the town’s possible violation of separation of church and state if they allow a religious special interest group this kind of access to public property.
I do watch the news. Recently I have seen dozens of cases of towns discriminating against Christians and citing the separation of church and state in their defense. In those cases, the town is found to be in error and the court rules in favor of the Christians. Our constitution states that no government shall “establish” a religion.
But that is very different from “allowing” people of faith access to public venues to express their faith. The town council meetings begin with prayer. Also, many tombstones in the cemetery already express Christian faith. They have crosses and Bible verses on them. It seems incongruous that a town council that endorses prayer at its meetings cannot endorse a memorial garden in its cemetery, just because it is proposed and funded by a Christian organization.
Another incongruity is that the council meeting spent a lot of time talking about the beautification of our town by improving our public parks and recreation facilities. The memorial garden would enhance that beautification in a very deeply meaningful way for those who are grieving the loss of their very young loved ones. And it won’t cost the town anything! I think that the prolife people would buy that section in the cemetery, so the town has a net gain. And that section can’t be used for anything else anyway. There is not room there for burial.
Gregory J. DuBois
Lake City, MI
