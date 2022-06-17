Going green
Are you thinking about buying an electric car? I find it interesting that the promoters of the electric (green energy) ideas ignore in a dismissive way so much of the hidden costs of the electric (green energy), wind, solar and water power sources which are to replace fossil fuel, presently provide only a small percentage of our electrical demand.
If we take out the fossil fuel generated electric where is the substantial increase in electric demand going to come from?
Electric cars require batteries. Batteries require re-charging. Batteries die and require replacement and disposal. The cost of replacement may force you to decide if your vehicle is worth a new battery. Electric car batteries are not built to be re-cycled. The disposal problems and the lifetime problems that go with electric vehicles are not part of hype that the government and the media are pushing for electric everything (green energy).
John Rozeveld
McBain
