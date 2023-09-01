Good Bye America
Jesus warned us in Matthew, Mark and Luke, what the signs would be prior to His return. Read Revelation, chapters six through 19, and see the most horrifying events that will happen to a world gone mad. God’s ways are absolutely unchangeable when it comes to his dealing with sinful nations. He works the same way in every generation — because he is just. If the prophet Isaiah were living today, beholding the wickedness of our nation, he would cry out, “It’s time to weep for your nation! Your cup of Iniquity is full and overflowing!” There aren’t many pastors or Christians in America who see judgement coming and are broken over it.
Where are those who grieve for America — who are broken over the sins of God’s church and nation? Ninety-eight percent of the professors in our colleges and universities are Marxists. Most of our schools teach evolution, not creation. Thousands of our young men and women are on drugs, and alcohol, committing suicide. America is being swamped with the most vile, unbelievable sex orgies and parties in the history of our nation. Don’t forget the drag queen parties for our elementary kids, plus gender identification. Then we have open borders, with drugs of every description, pouring into the country, that can kill millions. There are thousands of illegal weapons smuggled into the country, that cannot be traced, along with the many terrorists smuggling them. American is under a mixture of Maoist, Marxist, Leninism, Communism and Socialism. Our Republic is gone. Jesus told us that when we see these things begin to happen, look up and rejoice because our redemption is drawing close! Hallelujah! Read the following scriptures: Isaiah Chapter 24, 2 Peter 2:4-10, 3:10-13.
Dick McGarry
Lake City
