Infant memorial in Lake City cemetery
To those that have been following the story about the proposed Infant Memorial Garden at the Lake City cemetery. We have been working on this project for many months. Last fall, Wexford/Missaukee Right to Life had a meeting with some city staff at the cemetery about our idea of building a memorial. We were told that there is an area at the East end in the East cemetery that does not qualify to be used for any burial site. We had a ground plan professionally prepared to show the city commission what we had in mind to place on this section. Cadillac News and TV 9/10 both did a story on it.
It began when a local mother had a stillborn child and anguished about the pain of losing her child. She and others told the commission about the value of having a site for all to visit over the death of their deceased babies. Benches were proposed for anyone to come and remorse and to pray. The proposed bronze plaque was to read: A Place for Healing.
This Infant Memorial Garden is dedicated to healing generations of pain associated with the loss of miscarried, stillborn and aborted children. No longer must these children remain nameless and forgotten but are honored through this “Place of Healing” allowing mothers, fathers and other family members to begin the healing process. Remembrances of all our lost loved ones are also embraced here.”
After all the favorable input by many people, the vote to accept our memorial was a tie vote and Mayor Ardis voted no. Lake City missed this opportunity by many who would finance it and maintain it. Wexford/Missaukee Right to Life was not to be recognized at this memorial. Elections are important!
Don P. Hoitenga
Lake City
