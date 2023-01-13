Law enforcement officers killed by gunfire in 2022
Officer ll Fernando Arroyos, Detective Jason Rivera, Cpl. Charles Galloway, Officer Wilbert Mora, officer Donald Sahota, Officer John Painter, Dep. Constable Neil Adams, Officer Jorge Davis Alvarado, jr., Officer David Glen Evans, Sgt. Joshua Caudel, Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, Officer Jake Reed, Officer Caleb D. Ogilvie, Dep. Sheriff Dominique Calata, Officer Lane Burns, Officer Dan Rocha, Lt. William D. Lebo, Dep. Darren Almendarez, officer Andrew Barr, Sgt. Nicholas W. Tullier, Chief Dep. Sheriff Jody Wayne Cash, Officer Adrian Lopez, Sr., Dep. Sheriff Thomas E. Baker, III, Officer Kennis Winston Croom, Dep. First Class Glenn R. Hilliard, officer Joseph Anthony Santana, Corp. Michael Domingo Paredes, Dep. Sheriff Austin Derek Aldridge, Detention Officer Jeremiah James Story, Sgt. Richard Lopez, Dep. Sheriff Bradley Steven Henry Johnson, Dep. Sheriff William Edward Petry, Captain Ralph Harlow Frasure, Officer Jacob Russell Chaffins, Officer Loren Michael Courts, Officer Daniel Vasquez, Officer Anthony Patrick Mazurkiewicz, Dep. Sheriff Matthew Yates, Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Sgt. Matthew Ryan Fishman, Dep. Sheriff Andrew Perry, Dep. Sheriff Ned P. Byrd, Officer Casar “Echy” Echaverry, Sgt. Robert Blaine Swartz, Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, Dep. Sheriff Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr., Dep. Sheriff Jonathan Randall Koleski, Officer Dillan Michael Vakoff, Officer Lloyd “Mike” Todd, Officer Seara Burton, Dep. Sheriff Blaine Lane, Investigator Myiesha Breanna Steward, Sgt. Alex Hamzy, Lt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Truong Thai, Marine interdiction Agent Michel O. Maceda, Senior Corrections Officer Scott Ozburn Riner, Sgt. Steven, Robin, Officer Branden Paul Estorffe, Sgt. Donald Scoby, Dep. Corey D. McElroy, Cpl. Ray Charles Hamilton.
How many more will have to die this year? Jesus said in the last days lawlessness would abound. Matthew 24:12….How true!
Thank all law enforcement for their service.
Dick McGarry
Lake City
