Try Jesus
On Sunday, Christians will celebrate the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus.
John 3:16 says “For God so loved the world, that he gave His only begotten Son, that who so ever believes in (trust in, has faith in Him) shall not perish, but will have everlasting life. Also, in John 3:3, Jesus told us we must be born again to have eternal life.
Jesus came to pay the penalty for the sins of the world. He was scourged by Roman soldiers. A whip was used, with strands of leather, which had sharp objects tied to the end of the whip. This was done to tear the flesh off the body. Many of the condemned died just from scourging.
Jesus was crucified on a cross at Calvary. Spikes were driven into each hand or wrist. A long spike was driven into the feet. At the end of the Old Testament book of Isaiah, Chapter 52, it declares that he was beaten so badly, he didn’t look a man.
Judas, the disciple, sold out Jesus for 30 pieces of silver. After his death on the cross, Jesus was laid in a tomb. Three days later, he rose again just as He told his disciples. And then He sent His disciples into the world, to preach the gospel and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son and the Holy Spirit. The Good News is … He is coming for His own … Hallelujah!!
If you need a “high,” trust Jesus. He will give you a “high” you will never forget. And you won’t even have to use drugs.
Read the following Scriptures: John 3:3 – 3:16, Romans 3:23 – 6:23, Acts 4:12, Ephesians 2:8, 9.
Dick McGarry
Lake City
