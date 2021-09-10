Climate change? Not really
Before Jesus Christ came to this earth, when the Israelites would backslide and walk away from God; he would send one of his prophets to warn them if they didn’t repent, judgment was coming.
Fast forward to 2019. California lost almost 260,000 acres from fires. At the same time southern and central United States flooding. 2021 – Canada, California, Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming fires are still raging. Severe flooding in Mississippi, Missouri, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Tennessee, Hawaii, Alabama, Arizona, Southeastern Michigan. I believe we are living in a sin sick society.
Almighty God is trying to get our attention. Most of the Biden administration, claim it is global warming. I suggest you open your Bible to the prophet Amos chapter 4, verse 7 … Almighty God is judging this country. It’s not climate change.
I believe we are rapidly becoming a socialist, Marxist, communist country where government controls the people. Look at China, Russia, and North Korea. Then there are the hundreds of terrorists pouring in our southern border. Are there terrorists coming to America from Afghanistan? Time will tell. Wait until you see what is going to happen in the United States in the next three to four year.
We have sinned away our day of grace, and judgment is starting. The prophet Isaiah writes in chapter 22:12, 13 we read, “And in that day the Lord God of hosts, called for weeping and mourning, for baldness and for girding with sackcloth. (repentance) but instead, joy and gladness, slaying oxen and killing sheep, eating meat and drinking wine." Let us eat and drink and party on, for tomorrow we die. Is this a blessing for a curse?
Wake up America
Dick McGarry
Lake City
