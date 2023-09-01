The 12th Annual Arts & Farts on Park Street was a huge success again this year. We would like to thank all of our sponsors that helped contribute to that success.
Thank you to Arletta’s flowers, 2 The Moon Bakery, Marty’s Pizza, Don’s Pizza, Town Pump, Chico’s Taco Truck, Rustic Hog BBQ, Hammer’s Pub & Grub, A & L Trading Post, Bowright Whiskey Co., BC Pizza and Coffee Cup. A special thank you goes out to Gary & Syvia from LC Taphouse. We are proud to support our local community and encourage all to support local businesses to help keep our little piece of paradise.
Thanks again from the Crew on Park Street.
Jeff Nemeth
Lake City
