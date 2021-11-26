We live in a country, where most people have no hope or purpose for their lives. Thousands of our teenagers are committing suicide from first through twelfth grade, our kids are being taught evolution instead of creation. Many of our teenagers are on drugs, alcohol, and having abortions. Last summer in Portland and Seattle (a summer of love), hundreds or black lives matter (Marxists) terrorists were rioting and burning the cities down. Most of the protestors, marching with the BLM (Marxists) were white college age guys and girls. Ninety percent of all college and university professors are Marxists. Our kids are being taught that the government is our GOD, not our creator; Hitler, Stalin, and MAO had the same philosophy. Three years ago, a friend and I, heard on Fox News, 30 veterans were committing suicide every day. Recently, on Fox, they said 20 veterans were committing suicide every day. This tragedy has been conveniently swept under the rug. I cannot comprehend, what these heroes’s saw and experienced. When I watch TV, and see these guys with two or three limbs missing, I cannot wrap my brain around that. They have gone through so much; they have no hope or purpose for their lives anymore.
Thousands of our veterans are living on the streets, homeless. It is too bad they don’t have the same benefits as the illegal immigrants. Even some in law enforcement are committing suicide, or end in a divorce. My hope and faith is in the Lord Jesus Christ. I had no hope until I gave my life to him, some 45 years ago.
Please read the following scriptures—Jeremiah 17; 7, Titus 2; 13, Romans 15; 13, Colossians 1:27, 1 Thessalonians 1:2 through 4, 1 Timothy 1:1.
Please pray for all our Veterans. God Bless them all
Dick McGarry
Lake City
