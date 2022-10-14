Have you ever thought about or asked questions about Carbon Emissions being the only thing that affects the weather on our planet? Consider the following; 150 plus years ago much of the state of Michigan was covered by trees and open farmland. In this setting suppose that we received a downpour of 6 inches of rainfall in a four hour period that covered a square mile of area. Fast-forward 150 years to today’s world when this same square mile would now be “developed” with the area covered with housing, businesses and concrete streets. Now we received 6 inches of rain fall in a 4-hour time frame. What is going to happen with this much water in a short period in our square mile of “developed” area? Is this “flash-flooding” caused by carbon in the atmosphere? Do you think maybe the weather patterns are affected by something other than carbon emissions?

"

"