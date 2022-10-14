Have you ever thought about or asked questions about Carbon Emissions being the only thing that affects the weather on our planet? Consider the following; 150 plus years ago much of the state of Michigan was covered by trees and open farmland. In this setting suppose that we received a downpour of 6 inches of rainfall in a four hour period that covered a square mile of area. Fast-forward 150 years to today’s world when this same square mile would now be “developed” with the area covered with housing, businesses and concrete streets. Now we received 6 inches of rain fall in a 4-hour time frame. What is going to happen with this much water in a short period in our square mile of “developed” area? Is this “flash-flooding” caused by carbon in the atmosphere? Do you think maybe the weather patterns are affected by something other than carbon emissions?
LTE Rozeveld
Jill Thomas
Missaukee Sentinel Office Manager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
""
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- DNA artist turns keepsakes into jewelry
- Cadillac man facing assault, weapons-related offenses 84th District Court
- CAPS board moves forward with purchase agreement for Cooley School
- State Supreme Court won't review McBain man's appeal
- Dismantling of Octagonal Building cupola under way for move to nearby veterans park
- A new look for the Octagon Building
- Cadillac's 'captain' Pat Goggin honored at this year's Dancing with the Y Stars fundraiser
- More alike than different, 10 years later
- Spectrum breaks ground on broadband network expansion in Harrietta
- Manton Police Chief Cory Lipar stepping down; search for replacement has begun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.