Just a few comments regarding the Speak out letter urging Representative Moolenaar to support the Inflation Reduction Act. It adding 87,000 new I.R.S. Agents whose mission is to audit small businesses, non-profits, and churches a smart idea? Is making government money available to anyone who wants to start a “green energy” business a smart idea? (Remember former President Obama and solar panels in Arizona).

Do you believe that adding a 15% tax on corporations will result in lower prices to you as a consumer? Inflation reduction does not happen by having the government throw away money at the economy. Something to think about.

John Rozeveld

McBain

