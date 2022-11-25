Sharing the Love of Jesus
Rogers Market, Ebels family and the Evangelical Presbyterian Church: A special thank you. You have blessed Lake City and Missaukee County beyond words.
Last year we blessed 15 veterans with turkeys, supplied by Rogers Market; potatoes, onions, and stuffing donated by the Ebels Family. This year the number was 12. My wife and I were blessed and honored to deliver the above items. They were all very grateful for the donations. There were even some hugs. My blood boils when I think of the 40,000 veterans homeless, living on the streets, many on drugs; they have no hope.
Three years ago on the news, 35 veterans were committing suicide every day. It goes on and on. This Thanksgiving there will be more veterans that commit suicide. Millions of illegal immigrants are all over the country, many being housed in hotels, with all the fringes. God help us. A special thanks to Pastor Greg DuBois and Mike Klein, from the EPC, for supplying the names of the veterans involved.
Again, a special thanks to everyone who helped make this a special Thanksgiving.
This was the third year. God Bless you all. Please pray for all our Veterans. Read the following scriptures; 1 Corinthians 13:3, John 6:48-51.
Dick McGarry
Lake City
