I recently took my wife to see a play and for the first time she could not get up the stairs to the auditorium. I had to find the handicap ramp and use the ambulatory access. This experience helped to shed some light on the daily challenges faced by those individuals who rely on, and need handicapped accessible features to access all components of daily living.
We have an organization in our community that aligns with targeting these specific challenges and voids. Council On Aging in Missaukee County is helping to serve in several households throughout the County. The Council on Aging has been pivotal in providing me with the much needed respite services. I serve as a caregiver to my wife who suffers from dementia. Council On Aging has been pivotal for providing necessary services to help people inside the community. They provide professionals who demonstrate caring assistance to some of the most vulnerable in our community, and they perform this work with care and respect. I have been pleased with all the help and assistance the Council has continued to provide to me
On August 2nd, 2022, Missaukee Council of Aging is asking for a millage renewal. They are very appreciative of the funding they receive and always use the funds very carefully. Please vote the Tuesday Aug., 2. Thank you for your consideration in this matter.
Bill Spurgeon
Lake City
