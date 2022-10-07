What is so confusing about Proposal 3?
This is an honest question. I have been offering information sheets about Proposal 3 to many people on the streets of Cadillac and elsewhere. Many people will take them, but some will not take and read what this proposal would do if passed. I find that those who support this proposal only believe the lies advertised on TV paid for by ACLU and Planned Parenthood. The promoters claim that this change to our constitution will only reinstate Roe v. Wade. I believe they have been spreading massive misinformation and hiding the extremity of this proposal. According to legal fact-checkers, if Proposal 3 is passed, it will change our Constitution to: 1. Allow abortion up until birth. 2. It would allow minors, at any age, to get abortions and sterilization without parental consent. 3. Eliminate the law that an abortionist must be licensed. I believe in essence, a boyfriend could legally abort his girlfriend’s baby, and if she died in the process, he could not be prosecuted. 4. Every one of our health and safety laws for abortion clinics in Michigan would be eliminated, including the ultrasound and 24-hour waiting periods. 5. Repeal age-of-consent laws for children having sex and allowing children to begin gender-reassignment treatments without parental consent.
In a nutshell, I believe if this proposal passed, killing an unborn baby by anyone, including minors at any age, at anytime, anywhere, by anyone, would be legal.
If passed, Michigan will become an abortion mecca for many states. We will become as liberal as New York, California and Colorado.
There are only seven countries that allow abortions after 15 weeks: Canada, China, Netherlands, North Korea, Singapore, and the United States.
This proposal is beyond imagination of my 80-year-old mind. God help us.
Read the legal proposal yourself at: supportmiwomenandchildren.org
Don Hoitenga
Lake City
