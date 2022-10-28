Inflation stinks! Like you, I'm worried about the price of gas, the price of a burger, and how my paycheck doesn't seem to go as far as it should. When something stings the way rising prices do, we all want somebody to blame.
Republican politicians want you to blame Joe Biden, and all Democrats by association. But ask Republican politicians what they will do to fix inflation. Their answer will probably be about Critical Race Theory, about the existential threat caused by Drag Queen Story hour, and about being "canceled" — whatever the heck that means.
Why don't Republican politicians want to talk about their solutions to inflation? The answer is simple. They don't want you to notice that the Republican party has no solutions to run on. What's worse, they have spent the past two years working and voting against the kinds of relief we all need. The American Rescue Plan which put $1,400 back in your pocket? Every Republican voted against it. Allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for seniors? Every Republican voted against it. Capping the cost of insulin at $35? Every Republican voted against it.
Neither party is perfect. In fact, far from it. But in this election you have a choice: A vote for Democrats who will continue to deliver relief from rising prices, or the constant distraction and culture wars from Republicans who have traded in their policies for petty cultural grievances. On Nov. 8, join me in voting for Democrats up and down the ballot. Let's deliver real relief for working families.
Leif Davis-Williams
Lake City
