I’ve been so sad and angry the past year, what terrible things that are going on since Biden has taken office. The first day I believe he undid all the wonderful things that Trump did and we have a very strong and peaceful country. Trump was not a corrupt politician, but a businessman, who stood up to all the evil countries and we had a wonderful and peaceful life. But now what do we have, but a senile and weak Biden, who had made so many terrible mistakes. What has he, the President, done? Sad to say, nothing.
Biden and his son are very corrupt and I’m very sad to say, as a Catholic, that he and the Speaker of the House, who are Catholic, believe in abortion. Look at all the Democratic cities that have governors and mayors that are full of violence. Where is all of this going to end?
Now we have a war going on with Russia and Ukraine that would not have happened with Trump. What about open borders, which we didn’t have, with the terrible people coming in and they are flown all over our country by night and many have committed terrible crimes. Wake up people and please don’t listen to the fake news, as they are all wrong and it’s dangerous on what they want us to believe. I’ll say it again and again, pray tell me any good that Biden and the vice-president have done this past year.
I pray that our heavenly father, to please help us, before it’s too late.
Lois Zeller
Lake City
