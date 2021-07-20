CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Luther man faced an assault-related offense during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jeremy Edward Fox was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for his connection with an incident on July 16 in Cadillac. If convicted, Fox faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Fox is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 27.
