MACF approves $8,093 in local grants
The Missaukee Area Community Foundation approved $8093 to local non-profit organizations.
Community Hope for a food pantry expansion, Lake City Senior Center for a colored printer and a file cabinet, Missaukee County Sheriff Department for kickstands and training wheels for the upcoming Bike Rodeo, and Alliance for Economic Success for Park Development signage in downtown Lake City.
Since 1999 the Missaukee Area Community Foundation has awarded over $170,000 in grants to enhance the quality of life in Missaukee County. Grant cycles are twice a year, Spring Cycle is due March 31, and the Fall Cycle is due October 31. The application can be found at www.missaukeefoundation.org. If you would like additional information about the Foundation, please feel free to call 231-775-9911 or email d.lanc@cadillacfoundation.org.
The Missaukee Area Community Foundation was developed as a Geographic Component Fund of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation in 1999.
