CADILLAC — Fire crews from multiple departments responded to Hutchinson manufacturing in the Cadillac industrial park on reports of an explosion Tuesday.
Captain Steve VanDyke, with the Cadillac Fire Department, said the explosion occurred around 4 p.m. when a machine caught fire within the facility.
He said the explosion was isolated, and while the machine was destroyed, additional structural damage was limited.
According to a press release from the Cadillac Fire Department, upon arrival fire department officers were informed that all employees had been accounted for.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the machinery fire utilizing dry chemical extinguishers. Ventilation of the structure and containment of all chemicals was accomplished by cooperation of firefighters and staff members from Hutchinson. There were no injuries reported on scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by Haring Fire Department, Cherry Grove Fire Department, Northflight EMS, Wexford County Emergency Management Director and the Cadillac Police Department.
Hutchinson produces anti-vibration parts for automobiles.
