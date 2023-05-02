Sometimes it’s the little things you do in life that count. This can be the case with good fish and wildlife habitat. Everything you do, or don’t do, on your land influences the wildlife and fish you share it. Just letting plants grow taller, rather than clipping close to the ground, gives more cover for wildlife. Letting a few weedy plants grow can result in more insects for young birds.
If you think about leaving food or cover for wildlife and fish as you manage your land, you’re on your way to doing the little things that can add up to having a major impact.
Here are some suggestions along the way:
Leave streamsides, ditchbanks, roadsides, grassed waterways and other odd areas undisturbed or wait until after the nesting season to mow. In Michigan, waiting to mow until June 15 is recommended, birds can complete at least one nesting cycle, and rabbits and fawns will have a greater chance of survival.
Add flushbars to mowing equipment. Mow hayfields from the center to the outside, giving wildlife a chance to escape to field edges. Rotational hayfield management can also benefit wildlife. Rotational management can be used to determine which fields get cut early, late or rested for the year.
Use no-till or conservation tillage to provide cover and food for wildlife in winter. Incorporating cover crops is an excellent way to improve soil health and provide food and cover for a multitude of wildlife species. Many owners of property would benefit from incorporating this practice to have a layered food system after the cash crops are removed. This would especially benefit hunters pursuing whitetail deer in the fall.
Flood crop residue during the fall migration or after harvest for waterfowl habitat and shorebirds while allowing stubble breakdown.
Leave a few rows of standing crop along field edges to provide wildlife food. Maximize the likely survival of pheasants, quail and other birds by leaving these rows next to large tracts of grasses, trees or other habitat.
Use integrated pest management practices to minimize fish and wildlife exposure to pesticides and encourage beneficial insects, bats, raptors and other species to help in reducing crop pests. The five steps to integrated pest management include:
- Proper identification of damage and responsible pest
- Learn pest and host life cycle and biology
- Monitor pest population
- Chose management tactics
- Evaluate results
Make full use of non-farmed areas by establishing habitat used by the wildlife you want to see on your farm. Use native grasses as well as forbs and legumes. Lightly disc a portion of your grasses early in the year.
New growth of annual forbs will encourage insects and produce seeds for turkey, pheasants and other wildlife. Plant native trees and shrubs to produce fruits and nuts. Leave dead trees standing in woodlots to provide nesting and foraging sites for woodpeckers and other cavity nesting wildlife. Put up bird houses, bat boxes, and other artificial nesting structures.
Similar to maximizing odd areas for wildlife, it is always prudent to assess which portions of the operation are less productive for cash cropping. If an area historically has not been profitable, a good option may be to turn that area into year-round habitat. Don’t overlook opportunities to incorporate habitat diversity on your property. The wildlife will thank you.
Did you know....
The great horned owl has a wingspan of 4 feet, and regularly includes skunks in its diet. They can fly up to 40 mph. Females are usually larger than males. They can turn their heads 270 degrees without moving their bodies. Great horned owls are monogamous and mate for life.
Mark Sweppenheiser is the District Manager for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information contact him at (231) 465-8012, mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W. Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
