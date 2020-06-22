REED CITY — A man died early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase that began in Lake County and ended in a collision with a power pole in Osceola County.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said the pursuit began on Sunday around 11:58 p.m., when a deputy of the sheriff's department pulled a vehicle over at a location near U.S. 10 and Frank Smith Road in Chase Township.
Martin said the driver had some warrants for his arrest and at some point during the stop, he fled in his vehicle.
Deputies pursued the vehicle to the location of Lakola Road and 8th Street in Pinora Township, in Osceola County, where the suspect crashed his vehicle into a power pole.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details about the incident and the identity of the driver are not being released at this time.
Martin said the deputy involved in the chase has been given a few days off, after which they will file an official report regarding the incident.
