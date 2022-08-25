MANTON — Manton Consolidated Schools resumed classes on Wednesday and Len Morrow was excited for many reasons.
As the district’s superintendent, Morrow gets excited about the start of a new school year, but this year, the first day of school also provides additional excitement. While the new year is only one day old, the district is potentially looking at an increase in enrollment by 50 to 60 students after budget projections had the district’s enrollment holding steady.
“We are up somewhere between 50 and 60 students. We expect that number to go down a little because we have districts that students are attending that have not begun school yet,” he said of the potential for Manton to lose some students too.
Morrow said the count of additional students is based on the number of students enrolled on the district’s computers. Regardless, Morrow said the expectation is there will be a notifiable bump in the number of students enrolled in Manton Schools. He also said the influx of students is spread pretty equally across all three levels, elementary, middle school and high school.
Although the increase in students is welcomed, Morrow said it is causing an increase in some class sizes, so the district will have to take a look at what can be done to shrink them, which is a good problem to have.
If the numbers hold, and as a result of the increase in the per pupil funding amount now over $9,000, Morrow said it could amount to roughly $500,000 in funding the district wasn’t anticipating when the current year’s budget was adopted at the end of June.
“We’ll be able to take a look at a variety of different things that we weren’t necessarily planning on. It’s a good problem to have when you have kids walk through the door and on top of the increase the state is giving. It’s like a double win there,” he said.
While instantly additional staffing and programming come to mind when there is additional funding, Morrow said that is always a consideration, but he was having a problem filling positions before the notion of increased enrollment presented itself.
Similar to local businesses, Manton and schools across the region are struggling to fill staffing needs.
As for the start of the new year, Morrow said staff, from teachers, to support staff, were ready to welcome Manton students back to class. He also joked while there always are a few students who are not happy about the start of school, it appeared a majority of the students were happy to be back in class.
He also said it is nice that the new school year is starting under more pre-pandemic conditions.
“We are treating this like a normal year and if there are things that occur down the road we will deal with them,” he said.
