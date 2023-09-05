Manton man sentenced for CSC against children

LAKE CITY — A visibly shaken mother addressed a Missaukee County judge with tears in her eyes during the sentencing Tuesday of a 45-year-old Manton man who sexually abused her two young children.
The mother, whose name the Cadillac News is withholding to protect all victims in this case including the children, said the events that unfolded during the past year are every parent's biggest nightmare come to life. These were just some of the statements that were made Tuesday morning during the sentencing of Nathan Gary Christensen.
The mother said neither one of her children can sleep through the night. She is unable to comfort her children who she said scream when they awake. During her victim impact statement, the mother also asked what kind of a sick man could do what Christensen did to a child.
There was no answer given.
Christensen was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison and up to 50 years with 178 days credit each for two guilty pleas to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, multiple variables, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Aug. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2022, in Caldwell Township. The victims, in this case, were both minor children under the age of 5 and both are related to Christensen.
Christensen also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and the Missaukee County sentences are to be served concurrently. He also is subject to life-long electronic monitoring and reporting on the sex offenders registry.
Read the full story about the sentencing in Wednesday's edition of the Cadllac News and online at www.cadillacnews.com.
