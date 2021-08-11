CADILLAC — Many power outages were reported throughout the area after a storm Tuesday, but another round of potential severe weather is forecasted this afternoon and early evening.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Tim Locker said the next round of severe weather could hit the area by the early afternoon Wednesday. He said, in particular, the first half of the afternoon could see discrete cells bubble up throughout the area.
Locker said these discrete cells could become severe and develop into a supercell thunderstorm. Supercell thunderstorms are perhaps the most violent of all thunderstorm types and are capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and weak-to-violent tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
This means there is potential locally for damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Locker also said large-sized hail and isolated tornados are not out of the question.
By early evening Wednesday, Locker said the cold front that will help to alleviate the humidity that has been a constant over the last few days will push the storms out of the area. Once the cold front moves in, Locker said it will begin a dry period and the next chance for precipitation won't come until the middle of next week.
Some of the bigger outages from Tuesday's storm are west and north of Cadillac, including the Mesick area, and along U.S. 10 from Reed City to Evart, according to Consumers Energy.
Consumers is reporting more than 200,000 customers throughout the state are without power. At 11 a.m. Wednesday crews had restored electric service to more than 38,000 impacted customers.
“Mother Nature delivered a powerful punch to Michigan. Now, Consumers Energy’s crews will be working to repair damage and restore power to customers who count on us,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “Our crews will be working around the clock this week to turn the lights back on for everyone who was affected by this devastating storm.”
Consumers Energy spokeswoman Debra Dodd said as of noon Wednesday there were nearly 3,800 customers in Wexford County without power, which is about 9% of Consumers' customer base in the county. Lake County had about 1,500 customers without service which equated to about 50% of all Consumers customers served in the county.
Finally, Dodd said approximately 1,700 customers in Missaukee County were without power of the roughly 9,800 total customers served by Consumers in the county.
"Crews have been working since the storms hit last night. We are expecting additional storms (today)," she said. "We are hoping to get everyone restored by Friday and possibly sooner. Crews are working 16-hour days and we are trying to get assistance from other utilities in the state and outside of it."
Dodd said Consumers Energy also is asking people who need assistance due to the hot and humid conditions to call 2-1-1 to find out if there are any cooling stations in their area. She also said the free statewide service and offer other assistance if needed.
Severe weather started hitting west and northern Michigan after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Winds reportedly as high as 70 mph knocked down trees, limbs and power lines. Crews started assessing damage and restoring power overnight Tuesday, according to Consumers.
The heavy storms also caused outages for more than 20,000 Great Lakes Energy customers and outages spanned 19 counties.
Most of the damage caused by the storms is in Barry, Kalkaska, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana and Osceola counties. Other counties impacted by storm activity include Allegan, Antrim, Charlevoix, Clare, Crawford, Grand Traverse, Kent, Manistee, Missaukee, Montcalm, Muskegon, Otsego, Ottawa and Wexford.
GLE line crews, along with the assistance of contract crews, responded to outages throughout the night. Efforts to restore service continue, as GLE line crews further assess and respond to widespread damage.
If power is not restored by 10 p.m. Wednesday, GLE members requiring power should make alternative plans for the overnight hours.
Current outage information by counties and zip codes is updated on the Great Lakes Energy website by visiting Storm Central. Great Lakes Energy members can report their power outage online, on the Great Lakes Energy app, or by calling 888-485-2537.
Consumers customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.
“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as we can,” Packard said. “We also are watching for the prospect of more storms later tonight and we encourage people to take steps to stay safe and be ready for the possibility of additional power outages.”
Packard urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews due to health precautions and to allow them to do their work.
Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:
- Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
- Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.
- Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.
- Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
- In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.
