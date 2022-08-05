Maple Syrup Production
Michigan maple syrup production was estimated at 190,000 gallons for the 2022 season, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. The 2022 production was up 40,000 gallons from the previous year. The season lasted 30 days, compared to 25 days in 2021 and 29 days in 2020.
Michigan ranked fifth in maple syrup production in 2022. Total Michigan taps were 570,000, and the syrup yield was 0.333 gallons per tap. In 2021, Michigan producers reported 27 percent of sales as retail, 15 percent wholesale, and 58 percent bulk. The average price per gallon in 2021 was $46.30, down $2.30 from 2020. Total value of production was $6.95 million, down 16 percent from the previous year.
The 2022 United States maple syrup production totaled 5.03 million gallons, up 35 percent from the previous season. The number of taps totaled 14.3 million, up 2 percent from the 2021 total. Yield per tap was 0.352 gallon, up 0.088 gallon from the previous season.
The earliest sap flow reported was January 1 in New York and Vermont. The latest sap flow reported to open the season was February 20 in Wisconsin. On average the season lasted 34 days, compared with 27 days in 2021. The 2021 United States average price per gallon was $35.90, up $3.90 from 2020. Value of production, at $1.34 million for 2021, was up 1 percent from the 2020 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.