MARION — Another one in the win column.
Marion (10-0) continued its undefeated season, blanking Posen (7-3) at home 52-0 in an eight player D2 regional semifinal game Friday night.
The game was called at halftime after a Posen player sustained a severe hit to the head and neck area. The player was escorted off the field on a stretcher after being tended to by first responders.
Marion head coach Chad Grundy said the player was moving all his extremities but was transported to Munson Hospital in Cadillac to be checked out.
The Eagles got the first quarter scoring started with a 60-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Mason Salisbury to go up 8-0.
After a defensive stand, the Eagles broke off another huge run, this time by Braden Prielipp to make it 16-0.
Gavin Prielipp would haul in a 20-yard touchdown pass after another defensive stop to put Marion ahead 24-0. Salisbury capped off the first quarter scoring with a 12-yard rushing touchdown to make it 32-0.
Salisbury would continue racking up touchdowns, as he scored twice in the second quarter to put Marion up 46-0. Marion’s last touchdown of the game came off a nine-yard rushing score from Braden Prielipp.
Marion put up 451 yards of offense while holding Posen to 89 yards.
“Offensively, we came out really well and scored really quick,” Grundy said.
“Defensively, we gave up the one big play. Other than that, I think they only had two first downs. They’re a little short-handed tonight, so that played a little bit into it, but we’re just happy to get the win and move on to next week.”
Salisbury went four of seven passing for 166 yards and one passing touchdown. He also rushed seven times for 166 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Braden added 122 rushing yards on 10 carries and two scores.
Gavin led all receivers with 64 yards through the air and a receiving score.
Braden and James Williams led the team with four tackles. Cole Meyer had 3.5 tackles, while Aaron Whitney had three. Braden and Gavin each had an interception.
