CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Marion man was charged with a motor vehicle-related offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Raymond Danniel Finnigan was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on April 23 in Cherry Grove Township. If convicted, Finnigan faces up to five years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Finnigan is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Finnigan was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.