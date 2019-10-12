MARION — State Police confirmed Saturday that a man died after a stabbing Friday evening.

- - - -

The Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old Marion man, who died Friday.

The Evart Police Department responded to reports of a subject armed with a knife outside of a home near 3rd and Broadway streets in Marion around 5:30 p.m. Friday. A 29-year-old Marion died as a result of the incident, the Michigan State Police report. The Michigan State Police — Mount Pleasant post is investigating the incident.

State Police say there are no threats to the public and area is secure.

No further information has been released.