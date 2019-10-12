MARION — State Police confirmed Saturday that a man died after a stabbing Friday evening.
- - - -
The Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old Marion man, who died Friday.
The Evart Police Department responded to reports of a subject armed with a knife outside of a home near 3rd and Broadway streets in Marion around 5:30 p.m. Friday. A 29-year-old Marion died as a result of the incident, the Michigan State Police report. The Michigan State Police — Mount Pleasant post is investigating the incident.
State Police say there are no threats to the public and area is secure.
No further information has been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.