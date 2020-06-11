MARION — The suspect who police say shot and killed a woman Tuesday following an argument earlier in the day stood mute Thursday in Osceola County 77th District Court to one charge of homicide — open murder.
Nicole Veranda Wagner, 37, of Marion, was arraigned via Zoom from the Osceola County Jail and was represented by public defender Dennis DuVall. The arraignment was presided over by Dan Clise, magistrate of Osceola County's 77th District Court.
During the arraignment, Wagner acknowledged that she understood the charges that were brought against her. By standing mute, a plea of not guilty was automatically entered on Wagner's behalf.
Osceola County Prosecutor Anthony Badovinac brought one count of homicide — open murder against Wagner in connection with the shooting death of Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe.
According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday at approximately 4:55 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a gunshot victim on 90th Ave near 19 mile Road, in Highland Township.
Beebe, a-29-year-old Marion resident, was shot in the neck area by a pistol and died on scene as life saving measures were attempted by Osceola sheriff deputies and Osceola County EMS.
Badovinac requested that no bond be issued for Wagner and pointed out that certain charges, such as murder and treason, allow for bond to be denied.
"I think she's obviously a danger to others," Badovinac said. "I'm afraid she might be in danger, as well."
DuVall argued that Wagner was a lifelong resident of Osceola County with no previous record who had been working until the coronavirus pandemic and Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order closed her place of employment earlier this year.
"She does not pose a flight risk," said DuVall, who requested Clise issue a "reasonable bond in this matter."
Clise said he agreed with Badovinac that Wagner could be dangerous to others and that her life could also be threatened if she was released. He denied bond and set a probable cause conference for June 25 at 9:15 a.m.
After Clise denied bond, Wagner became visibly emotional but kept her responses to questions from Clise to one or two words.
If convicted of the charge of homicide — open murder, Wagner faces up to life in prison.
Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said Nicole-Lee Beebe had been involved in an argument with Wagner earlier in the day on Tuesday but left the area at some point. Later on, she returned to the address and was shot and killed. Williams said he did not know what the argument was about.
After the arraignment, Williams told the Cadillac News he couldn't say much more about the investigation but did add that the relationship between Beebe and Wagner was "unique" in the sense that they'd known each other for quite a long time.
He added that the situation is even more tragic, considering that Beebe leaves behind a number of children.
Cameral Harwell, chief assistant prosecutor, said they couldn't reveal any additional details about the case at this time.
DuVall also didn't have any additional comments on the case at this time.
